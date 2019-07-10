Nexus Investment Management Increased Its Magna Intl (MGA) Position; Expedia (EXPE) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Expedia Inc (EXPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 274 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 174 cut down and sold stock positions in Expedia Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 134.86 million shares, up from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Expedia Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 140 Increased: 192 New Position: 82.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.11 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $209.95M for 23.66 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.37% EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc holds 17.59% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. for 7.96 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 2.87 million shares or 11.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Js Capital Management Llc has 9.19% invested in the company for 367,366 shares. The New York-based Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. has invested 5.75% in the stock. Hhr Asset Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 488,688 shares.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 665,803 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.87 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It has a 45.94 P/E ratio. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

