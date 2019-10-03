Nexus Investment Management Increased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $481,080; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Has Boosted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 332,973 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.61 million, up from 323,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 5.48 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 452,825 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.45M, up from 440,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 12.64 million shares traded or 69.01% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GM SAYS `IF THIS MEANS SLOWER ROLLOUT, SO BE IT’; 28/03/2018 – A top exec at GM’s self-driving car company Cruise is out after six months; 31/05/2018 – BREAKING: Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 15/03/2018 – INCHEON, South Korea — Union leaders at GM Korea decided Thursday not to demand a salary increase and bonus payments this year on condition that the U.S. automaker withdraws its plan to shut down a factory in the southwestern port city of Gunsan; 26/04/2018 – GM 1Q ONGOING ADJ. EPS $1.43, EST. $1.24; REVENUE BEATS EST; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving car ops in Arizona. Will continue in Pitt, SF. – ! $GOOG $GM $F $IN; 31/05/2018 – GM WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1B IN GM CRUISE UNIT; 13/04/2018 – REG-Panther Metals PLC: Notice of GM; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO OWN 19.6% EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,447 shares to 3,337 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,719 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 5.20M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Freestone Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 368,902 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru reported 4,998 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 8,337 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 26,651 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated accumulated 51,220 shares. Strs Ohio owns 818,631 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Navellier & Assoc Inc reported 0.41% stake. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com holds 233,843 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 18,141 were accumulated by Everence Management. Capstone Invest Advsr Llc, New York-based fund reported 59,418 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co reported 79,817 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.12% stake. Bowling Port Ltd Llc invested in 30,498 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

