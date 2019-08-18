Nexus Investment Management Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Trimmed by $321,600 as Stock Rose; Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stock Value Declined While Motco Lowered Its Stake

Motco decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 41,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 48,317 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 89,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.51M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 94,340 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 11,791 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co has 40,393 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 1,847 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 9,900 are owned by West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation. State Street Corporation reported 37.18M shares. Bollard Lc has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lipe Dalton reported 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Company reported 3,932 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 32,625 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.90 million were reported by Bessemer Gp. Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 4,928 shares. America First Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental CEO faces shareholders at annual meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental board elects against fixing record date for Icahn solicitation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.60 million activity. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A..

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,029 shares to 20,266 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Inter Term T/Exempt Admiral Shares (VWIUX) by 30,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp accumulated 0.01% or 24,180 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 24,979 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,920 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Van Strum & Towne Incorporated has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 5,324 are held by Dana Invest Incorporated. Fsi Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 109,792 shares or 5.72% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Invest LP holds 0.01% or 22,455 shares in its portfolio. Benin Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,021 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Com has 1.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 7,354 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc invested in 0.19% or 29,943 shares. Northstar Advisors Limited Co invested in 14,375 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.18% or 999,459 shares. Asset Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 83,070 shares.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 103,300 shares to 619,250 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 12,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,455 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).