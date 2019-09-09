Nexus Investment Management Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) Boosted by $1.50 Million; Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Rose While Howe & Rusling Decreased Stake

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 31,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 346,033 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85 million, up from 314,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 719,082 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 7,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 9,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 17,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 11,022 shares to 34,640 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings.