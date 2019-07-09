Nexus Investment Management Has Upped Its Carmax (KMX) Holding by $983,250; Stock Value Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Rose, Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $678,800

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 6.42 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,350 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55 million, up from 323,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 1.22M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 42,115 shares to 58,240 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Repeated Mistakes Are Bound to Haunt Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018, Twst.com published: “Semiconductor Stocks Like Semtech Could be the Targets of Acquisition Hungry Large Cap Technology – The Wall Street Transcript” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor: Risky-Looking Chart But Undervalued Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Bull Weighs Impact Of Taiwan Semiconductor Guidance Cut, Battery Replacement – Benzinga” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Co has 131 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,278 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 29,132 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 90 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Liability holds 492,905 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,882 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 209,088 shares. Manchester Capital has invested 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 284,427 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 9,520 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 121,368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Lc holds 0.14% or 17,827 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CarMax Analyst Raises Price Target After Strong Q1, But Says Comp Growth Could Slow – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax +3% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.