Nexus Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) as Stock Price Declined; Tyvor Capital Has Boosted Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake by $21.06 Million; Share Value Declined

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 519.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 259,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 309,959 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.34. About 356,480 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 550,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, down from 556,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 482,454 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,225 shares to 269,471 shares, valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 6,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.90 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 16,273 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 34,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Llc invested in 0.03% or 7,757 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 137,987 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 13D Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 166,167 shares or 4.04% of their US portfolio. Thb Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 24 shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 1,296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jnba Financial accumulated 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intll Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 67,441 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 23,212 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 448,922 shares.

