Nexus Investment Management Has Raised Position in Transcanada (TRP) by $448,800 as Shares Rose; Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stock Price Rose While Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 406,291 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 396,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 1.53M shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 68,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 57,649 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 126,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 280,464 shares traded or 34.09% up from the average. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 09/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY AB HOLDING DILUTED ADJ EPU $0.73; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q Net $58.3M; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Move to Nashville Adds to Music City’s Boom; 05/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP AB.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Says Goodbye New York, Hello Tennessee Tax-Haven (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.08% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Oppenheimer & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 24,939 shares. Peoples Ser stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 64,300 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.03% or 16,571 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Morgan Stanley owns 711,378 shares. Citigroup invested in 25,113 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 185,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Blair William Il has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 9,089 shares. Amer Rech & Mgmt holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chem Bankshares has 0.05% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 15,400 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd reported 12,302 shares stake. City Holdg holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.81 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

