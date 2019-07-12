Nexus Investment Management Has Raised Magna Intl (MGA) Position by $1.50 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Solar Capital LTD (SLRC) Share Value Rose, Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered by $1.81 Million Its Holding

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 90,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,564 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 718,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Solar Capital Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 1,290 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 0.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 31,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,033 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85 million, up from 314,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 78,314 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $335,046 activity. $167,523 worth of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) shares were bought by SPOHLER BRUCE J.

More notable recent Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Restoration Robotics Secures $20 Million Loan and Security Agreement with Solar Capital Ltd. and Bridge Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). 251,902 are owned by Van Eck Assoc. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 13,171 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 938,895 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 498,278 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.01% or 147,884 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 1,300 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap reported 20,006 shares stake. Eagle Boston Inv accumulated 0.78% or 86,097 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 38,474 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 53,400 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Analysts await Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. SLRC’s profit will be $18.87M for 11.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Solar Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Blue Chip Stocks Set to Outperform Now That Interest Rates Are Lower – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Reports Record Third Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Fool.ca published: “It’s Not Too Early to Invest in Self-Driving Cars – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magna International declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.