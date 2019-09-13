Nexus Investment Management Has Raised Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $453,600; As American Tower (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Lowered Its Stake by $1.38 Million

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 566,808 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.47 million, up from 554,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 1.43 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 6,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 13,928 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, down from 20,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $215.01. About 1.21 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Gove (VWOB) by 59,694 shares to 72,658 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 5 Year High Yield Co (SHYG) by 64,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.15% or 12,371 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability accumulated 146,875 shares. 4.07M are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. 25,950 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wellington Management Llp holds 1.09% or 24.04 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 1,638 shares. Rbf Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & has 1.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Baxter Bros has 3,553 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 6.33M shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0.42% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ithaka Group Inc Ltd reported 2,800 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

