Nexus Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) as Stock Price Declined; Dana Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI)

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 52,327 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 403,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36 million, up from 389,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 22,576 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,670 shares to 489,990 shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,412 shares to 118,489 shares, valued at $28.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 72,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).