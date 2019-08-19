Nexus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $321,600 as Share Value Rose; Park National Has Lifted Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake

Park National Corp increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 17,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 68,333 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 51,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 1.57M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 12.05M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 43,941 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Na reported 0.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 3.47M shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 0.19% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fragasso Gru Incorporated reported 0.74% stake. Thompson Inv stated it has 0.66% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Heritage Investors Mngmt stated it has 2,893 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cincinnati stated it has 473,000 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Decatur Capital has invested 1.63% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Capital Int Sarl invested in 6,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ci Invests reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Trustmark State Bank Department reported 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 2,509 shares. 88,848 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5,552 shares to 56,098 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,644 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Julia Wellborn to Lead Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21,050 shares to 273,788 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price owns 104,720 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 0.16% or 60,354 shares. Canal Insurance holds 75,000 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Nwq Investment Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 530,096 shares. Peoples Financial Ser holds 29,384 shares. Financial Bank Of The West has 57,991 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Loudon Management Ltd has invested 1.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 32,772 are held by Old Dominion Management Incorporated. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 7.68M shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sky Investment Grp Ltd Llc invested in 5,899 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.37% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 83,070 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp owns 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 18,426 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,732 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 161,804 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio.