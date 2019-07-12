Nexus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $314,100 as Stock Price Rose; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut Its Position by $317,020

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 4.82 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, down from 40,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $277.87. About 200,683 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock owns 1.17% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 26,932 shares. Wright Ser Inc has 0.65% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 13,824 shares. Connors Investor invested in 56,661 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 850 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First United Natl Bank Tru holds 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,575 shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 322 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Regions Fincl reported 29,912 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mount Lucas Management LP reported 0.45% stake. 7,554 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Liability invested in 8.26% or 64,924 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Costly Tax Mistakes to Avoid – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Global Brands Bolster AB InBev’s Sales, High Costs Remain Woe – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Costco (COST) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dave & Buster’s Rides on Entertainment Business, Costs Ail – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “56% of Americans Are Clueless About Their Retirement Income Needs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.46 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 126,602 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,661 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 83,742 shares. Burney holds 10,367 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intl Grp has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capital Investment Counsel holds 0.32% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 87,380 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 12,897 were reported by Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division. Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 369,232 shares. Maine-based Bangor Bank has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trustmark Comml Bank Department accumulated 27,544 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northstar Gp reported 45,293 shares stake. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 182,509 shares. Ssi Management reported 12,046 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GEâ€™s Lynn workers told to ‘prepare for strikeâ€™ after labor deal rejected – Boston Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “GE Stock Still Is a Dicey Proposition, but It Looks Better Every Day – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil Power Transmission Companies Axe General Electric After Explosions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.