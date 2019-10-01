Nexus Investment Management Has Lifted Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding By $430,125; Realnetworks (RNWK) Sentiment Is 0.81

Realnetworks Inc (RNWK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 13 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 16 reduced and sold stakes in Realnetworks Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 13.96 million shares, down from 14.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Realnetworks Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc acquired 13,875 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 461,391 shares with $14.39 million value, up from 447,516 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $49.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 2.23M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alberta government trims oil curtailment limits – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “RRSP Alert: 2 Cheap Industry Leaders to Own for Decades! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Mainline open season stopped by regulator – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) CEO Mark Little Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “As Oil Prices Spike, Does Exxon Mobil Stock Belong in a Long-Term Portfolio? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. The company has market cap of $63.16 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, and Games. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables clients to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Ariel Investments Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in RealNetworks, Inc. for 5.66 million shares. Towerview Llc owns 75,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 307,757 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Millennium Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 119,132 shares.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 17,940 shares traded. RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) has declined 56.37% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RNWK News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in RealNetworks; 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks 1Q Rev $19.7M; 21/03/2018 – RealNetworks at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ RealNetworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNWK); 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks Sees 2Q Rev $16M-$18M; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors Buys New 4.2% Position in RealNetworks; 19/03/2018 RealNetworks Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 21; 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks 1Q Loss/Shr 14c

More notable recent RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RealNetworks Appoints Jay Burrell as Chief Revenue Officer for Computer Vision – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) CEO Rob Glaser on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.