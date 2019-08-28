Nexus Investment Management Has Lifted Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding by $451,875; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $15.21 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2107.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 143,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.42. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 6,025 shares as the company's stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 473,574 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73 million, up from 467,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 118,688 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "TFSA Investors: This Top Bank Stock Is Now Paying 4.1% – The Motley Fool Canada" on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Head of RBC Capital Markets, Investor & Treasury Services to retire – Seeking Alpha" on August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company has 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,055 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 249,727 shares. Hexavest accumulated 781,758 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Co has 205,304 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Glenview Mgmt Limited holds 719,201 shares. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 562 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Service owns 37,072 shares. Motco holds 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 51,230 shares. Capstone Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 33,521 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt has 14,450 shares. The Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meridian Counsel Inc reported 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evergreen Ltd Liability Com reported 51,148 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares to 378,049 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,628 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; 'Rise Of Skywalker,' 'Frozen 2' Still On The Way – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Disney's Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com" on August 27, 2019.