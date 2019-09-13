Nexus Investment Management Has Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Position; Montage Resources (MR) SI Increased By 5.79%

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) had an increase of 5.79% in short interest. MR’s SI was 940,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.79% from 889,000 shares previously. With 349,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)’s short sellers to cover MR’s short positions. The SI to Montage Resources Corporation’s float is 17.26%. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 497,135 shares traded. Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has declined 86.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.26% the S&P500.

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc acquired 12,600 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 566,808 shares with $20.47M value, up from 554,208 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $70.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.81 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $158.98 million. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. It has a 2.04 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019.

