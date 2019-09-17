Nexus Investment Management Has Increased Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake by $430,125 as Market Valuation Declined; Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Position Has Lifted by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 13,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 461,391 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.39M, up from 447,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 3.04 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 22,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 20,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $194.58. About 838,652 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 22,586 shares to 270,609 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,148 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

