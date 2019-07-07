Nexus Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Market Value Declined; Nike (NKE) Position Held by Ancora Advisors Llc

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S ED BLAKEY TO RETIRE AFTER 34 YEARS WITH CO; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 12,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 138,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 125,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 16,724 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Rhode Island-based fund reported 6,095 shares. Buckingham Management reported 0.12% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 908,235 shares. Moreover, Colonial Tru Advsrs has 2.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 569 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co reported 818 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 245,561 shares. Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New York-based Intl Gp has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Personal Fincl Serv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 432,948 shares. Independent invested 2.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Earnest Prtnrs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 569 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 296,013 shares to 15,428 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding by 123,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,502 shares, and cut its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc Com (NYSEMKT:IRT).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California-based Schnieders Cap Management Ltd has invested 1.97% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.86% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 64,113 are owned by Shayne Limited Liability Company. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 7,494 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 0.08% stake. Td Asset has 1.90M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com has 641,516 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,788 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.68% or 633,737 shares in its portfolio. 15,768 were accumulated by Baldwin Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.04% stake. 8,759 were accumulated by Glenview Bankshares Dept.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 6,025 shares to 473,574 shares, valued at $35.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 31,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).