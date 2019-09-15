Nexus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding by $631,548; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 19,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.27M shares traded or 70.17% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 11,125 shares to 689,060 shares, valued at $25.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EMB) by 325,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $70.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp.