Nexus Investment Management Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Holding By $314,100; GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LTD ORDINARY SHAR (GWWTF) Sellers Decreased By 2.47% Their Shorts

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 781,885 shares with $7.81M value, down from 816,785 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $92.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 110.60M shares traded or 116.33% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value

GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:GWWTF) had a decrease of 2.47% in short interest. GWWTF’s SI was 3.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.47% from 3.12M shares previously. It closed at $1.6486 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability owns 109,466 shares. Blume Capital Management stated it has 37,284 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D has 190,377 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 45.53M shares. Hap Trading Ltd Co invested in 0.38% or 422,540 shares. Cullinan Assoc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 185,809 shares. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 20,563 shares. Lafayette Invs reported 10,865 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 33,285 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 100,328 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs reported 0.07% stake. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 4.14M shares. Williams Jones & Associates Lc holds 0.01% or 45,650 shares in its portfolio.

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 33,700 shares to 440,165 valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 14,250 shares and now owns 337,350 shares. Hp Inc was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.54’s average target is -0.09% below currents $10.55 stock price. General Electric had 40 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by CFRA on Monday, February 25. UBS downgraded the shares of GE in report on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan.