Nexus Investment Management Has Cut Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position by $631,548 as Valuation Declined; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Has Cut Its Holding by $2.41 Million

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 409,482 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 43,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 6,766 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $374,000, down from 50,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “CIBC (TSX:CM) vs. Scotiabank (TSX:BNS): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Stocks That Could Soar in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: A Strong Buy Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,455 shares to 402,210 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Has Gained 154%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Lazard Ltd’s (NYSE:LAZ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southern Company: An 18% Overvalued Dividend Contender – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 25% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.97 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank Co Of Newtown owns 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,893 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 3,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maryland Cap Mngmt has 105,631 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc has 0.35% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 9,131 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.28% or 436,905 shares. Wellington Shields Company Ltd Company reported 0.47% stake. National Asset Mngmt has 23,372 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,916 shares. First Trust has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Schroder Investment Group invested in 0.03% or 512,198 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cibc Corp stated it has 203,079 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 450,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 922,828 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owns 9,487 shares.