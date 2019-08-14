Nexus Investment Management Has Boosted Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Had 1 Bulls

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc acquired 12,350 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 743,455 shares with $40.35 million value, up from 731,105 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $103.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 1.08M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

Among 4 analysts covering Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ:IRWD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ironwood Pharma has $18 highest and $13 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 61.55% above currents $9.44 stock price. Ironwood Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was upgraded by H.C. Wainwright to “Neutral”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rating on Monday, June 24. H.C. Wainwright has “Hold” rating and $13 target. See Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

24/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $11 New Target: $14 Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.5 New Target: $14 Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

The stock increased 3.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 2.08 million shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $69.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board