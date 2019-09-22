Nexus Investment Management Has Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $306,180; Horrell Capital Management Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 4.66M shares traded or 51.32% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 5,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 489,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.82M, up from 484,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) holds 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 10,500 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Invesco reported 3.20M shares. Adage Llc has 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 418,900 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.41M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 13,684 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Company reported 38,501 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 51,499 shares. Us State Bank De owns 11,928 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 1,867 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 114,451 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 4.05 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 8,757 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company holds 35,605 shares. St Johns Mgmt Lc holds 27,103 shares. Fort Point Capital Lc accumulated 0.16% or 7,251 shares. Cheviot Value Management Llc holds 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,532 shares. Swedbank has 8.14M shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Argent Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 277,555 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 452,918 shares. 114,500 are owned by Andra Ap. Hennessy Advsr Inc invested in 0.27% or 102,144 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 124,523 shares. Arbor Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piershale Group holds 0.19% or 5,965 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication reported 0.05% stake. Whittier Communications Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 252,354 shares. Holderness has invested 1.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).