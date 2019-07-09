Nexus Investment Management Has Boosted Carmax (KMX) Holding By $983,250; QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Had 0 Bulls

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 4.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc acquired 14,250 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 337,350 shares with $23.55M value, up from 323,100 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $14.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 1.22 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. See QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $11.0000 9.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $8.5 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Hold New Target: $8.75 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And Company owns 1.93 million shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Co holds 3.66% or 85,600 shares. 24,081 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.02% or 79,876 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Co accumulated 492,905 shares. Prescott Grp Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 22,000 shares. 10,100 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 1,468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life holds 0% or 288 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management invested in 0.02% or 51,102 shares. Decatur Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 130,983 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.07% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CarMax +3% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CarMax Analyst Raises Price Target After Strong Q1, But Says Comp Growth Could Slow – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carmax Inc (KMX) President & CEO William D Nash Sold $7.2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. CarMax has $9900 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.43’s average target is 5.27% above currents $87.8 stock price. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $99 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold QEP Resources, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 1.02 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc owns 125,692 shares. Savant Capital Limited Com has 11,288 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 600,444 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 647,694 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 94,099 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation accumulated 50,000 shares. Whittier Company holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 2,096 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 46,640 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 51,961 shares. 3.44M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Regions Finance holds 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 2,186 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 2.27 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc has 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 4.05 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QEP Resources Inc (QEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.