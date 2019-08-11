Nexus Investment Management Decreased Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $314,100 as Market Valuation Rose; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding Maintained by South Texas Money Management Ltd

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 201,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84 million, up from 194,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.30M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 14,279 are owned by Chatham Capital. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 147,344 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Scotia Cap holds 365,176 shares. Perkins Mngmt invested in 17,260 shares. Capital Interest Investors has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wilkins Counsel Inc invested in 36,643 shares. 11.74 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 922 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regents Of The University Of California has invested 1.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated holds 0.04% or 5,313 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 70,978 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 45,450 shares to 677,935 shares, valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 103,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE could benefit from 737 MAX grounding, bearish analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy General Electric Stock After GEâ€™s Earnings, Guidance Beat? – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tax Loss Harvesting With GE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,307 shares to 55,238 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,729 shares, and cut its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Bridges Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Co reported 39,428 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 41,421 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Legal And General Grp Pcl owns 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.21M shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 4,538 shares. Rothschild Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,507 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 824,375 were reported by Korea Inv. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 8,300 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,506 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 947 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dowling Yahnke Lc invested in 0.41% or 26,615 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).