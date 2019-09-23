Nexus Investment Management Decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding by $631,548; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Stake by $539,616 as Share Price Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 2,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 116,681 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.87M, down from 118,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 952,468 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 236,223 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,670 shares to 489,990 shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.34 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,030 shares to 405,849 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Permit Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kings Point Capital accumulated 419 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cadence Capital Management Lc has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Telemus Capital Lc invested 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 217,246 shares. Barr E S And owns 973 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 40,040 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Two Sigma Secs owns 4,430 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 25,184 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,326 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.86% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.69 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.