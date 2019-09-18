Nexus Investment Management Cut Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $631,548 as Market Valuation Declined; Bailard Has Decreased Position in Electronic Arts (EA) as Stock Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 583,606 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 08/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK RAISES 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE POSTED RATE 20BPS TO 5.34%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 27,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 33,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.58M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,222 shares to 353,255 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 1.23 million shares. Cibc Ww Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,824 shares. Peoples Corporation invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Raymond James And accumulated 67,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Group One Trading LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt stated it has 7,360 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.78% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bluestein R H invested in 0.02% or 3,500 shares. 3,225 are owned by Cap Wealth Planning Ltd. Royal London Asset stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 73,200 shares. Verition Fund Management owns 12,027 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 39.00 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 57,021 shares to 109,975 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 34,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).