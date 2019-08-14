Nexus Investment Management Cut Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lifted By $943,632 Its Fireeye (FEYE) Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Fireeye Inc (FEYE) stake by 149.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc acquired 58,977 shares as Fireeye Inc (FEYE)’s stock declined 7.35%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 98,476 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 39,499 last quarter. Fireeye Inc now has $2.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 2.24M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,349 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 550,390 shares with $29.30M value, down from 556,739 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $63.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 1.20 million shares traded or 69.62% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 14,250 shares to 337,350 valued at $23.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 430 shares and now owns 14,835 shares. Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) was raised too.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. FireEye Inc has $27 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.20’s average target is 47.92% above currents $12.98 stock price. FireEye Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Northland Capital.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 72,003 shares to 45,280 valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) stake by 12,144 shares and now owns 1,843 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Eaton Vance Management has 111,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets stated it has 11,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Washington holds 208,959 shares. Loeb Prtnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 351,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 212,500 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Alyeska Investment Grp Lp has invested 0.41% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Susquehanna International Gp Llp holds 666,634 shares. 3.30 million were reported by First L P. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 702,637 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication accumulated 264,777 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Paw Cap accumulated 145,000 shares.