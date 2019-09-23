Nexus Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Enbridge (ENB); Mattel (MAT) Stock Price Rose While Tyvor Capital Raised Position by $1.49 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 2.09M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – ON MAY 3, TREVOR EDWARDS NOTIFIED CO OF DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $1.6 BLN OF SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 18/05/2018 – Mattel Rejected Proposal From MGA Chief; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Files Patent Infringement Suit Vs Mattel; 19/04/2018 – Mattel names former Maker Studios executive as CEO after Georgiadis quits; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 20/03/2018 – Dozens of toy suppliers object to Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation plan

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 566,808 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.47 million, up from 554,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.01M shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel Enters Oversold Territory (MAT) – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Mattel (MAT) Stock – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel Rightly Rejects MGA Entertainment’s Vague Buyout Bid – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel May Surprise the Market Again in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 199,829 shares to 143,686 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 286,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,825 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 162 shares. Cambridge Incorporated accumulated 10,850 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 28,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd accumulated 29,915 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 52,248 shares. 756 were accumulated by Ftb Inc. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 900 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 632,222 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 195,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Financial has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Johnson Financial Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Cumberland Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 92,100 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.86 million shares. Destination Wealth owns 1,000 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “What All Canadian Investors Should Know About Saudi Oil Strikes – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Preferreds Have Collapsed And Are A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Forget Cash: Hold These 2 Dividend Beasts in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 23, 2019.