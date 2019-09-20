Nexus Investment Management Boosted Its Western Digital (WDC) Stake by $371,300; Cypress Funds Increases Position in Facebook (FB)

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 281,688 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, up from 273,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 3.61 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.46 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $189.52. About 13.92M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Alert: Facebook will require political advertisers to verify; 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital CEO Says Consumers Partly At Fault For Facebook (Video); 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MEMO OUTLINES TRUMP CAMPAIGN’S SUCCESS OVER CLINTON; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: h Previews Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Drops Opposition To Consumer-privacy Measure In California — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: TSN, WDC – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Western Digital to expand in Roseville after Kazan acquisition – Sacramento Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, LVS, WDC – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0.06% or 267,263 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 36,205 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 4,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Olstein Cap Mngmt LP holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 189,000 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 9,898 shares stake. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 13,600 shares. Cwm Lc owns 2,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 3,737 shares. Ironwood Invest Ltd Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10,190 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership has 355,611 shares. Regentatlantic Lc owns 31,376 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Blair William & Communication Il has 6,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 103,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $31.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,343 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 2.97M shares or 7.12% of the stock. Cortland Associate Mo accumulated 275,346 shares or 8.4% of the stock. Moreover, Focused Wealth Inc has 1.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,386 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 88,808 shares. 51,194 were reported by Private Advisors. Financial Mgmt Professionals reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Personal Capital Advsr owns 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 279,782 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs stated it has 13,617 shares. Alyeska Gp Ltd Partnership holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 233,187 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc stated it has 5,720 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru holds 2.23 million shares. Cypress Funds Lc invested 6.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Heritage Wealth reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.