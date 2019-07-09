NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) Is At $19.96 Formed Wedge; Last Week Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Analysts

Among 26 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Splunk Inc had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 24. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 26. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. See Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $160.0000 Reinitiate

07/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $119.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $162.0000 New Target: $157.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $159.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $121 New Target: $140 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Splunk Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 370,749 shares. Pdts Llc reported 94,975 shares. Moreover, Scout Invs Incorporated has 0.99% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc reported 48,995 shares stake. The California-based Tcw Incorporated has invested 1.4% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 140 shares. Moody Bankshares Division invested in 0.22% or 64,687 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 6,703 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd has 63,750 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 12,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Allied Advisory owns 1,657 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Granite Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Adage Cap Prns Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 30,000 shares stake. Oppenheimer & accumulated 0.01% or 3,197 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.4% – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Splunk Inc (SPLK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk Is Still A Great Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 950,903 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $416,740 activity. St. Ledger Susan sold $205,473 worth of stock or 1,749 shares. Carges Mark T had sold 2,105 shares worth $231,550 on Monday, January 7.