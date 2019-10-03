NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Comparison side by side

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) compete against each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare Inc. 15 2.20 49.23M 0.36 45.57 Teladoc Health Inc. 63 -1.97 71.13M -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates NextGen Healthcare Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare Inc. 325,380,039.66% 6.3% 4.3% Teladoc Health Inc. 112,051,039.70% -11.1% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

NextGen Healthcare Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teladoc Health Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextGen Healthcare Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Teladoc Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Teladoc Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NextGen Healthcare Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Teladoc Health Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

NextGen Healthcare Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.5, and a 3.47% upside potential. Competitively Teladoc Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $80, with potential upside of 24.59%. The information presented earlier suggests that Teladoc Health Inc. looks more robust than NextGen Healthcare Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NextGen Healthcare Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.1% and 0%. About 16% of NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Teladoc Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextGen Healthcare Inc. -20.31% -19.76% -14.17% -6.14% -16.95% 7.99% Teladoc Health Inc. -1.44% 0.8% 17.66% 9.94% 11.78% 37.66%

For the past year NextGen Healthcare Inc. was less bullish than Teladoc Health Inc.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Teladoc Health Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. Its solution connects consumers with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. The company offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers of Fortune 1000 companies, health plans, health systems, and other entities. Teladoc, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.