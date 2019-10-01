NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; Shorts at RAZER ORDINARY SHARES (RAZFF) Lowered By 27.33%

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $0.17 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. NXGN’s profit would be $11.11 million giving it 22.46 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s analysts see 70.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 102,127 shares traded. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has declined 16.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.95% the S&P500.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company has market cap of $998.38 million. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. It has a 42.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud electronic health record and PM solution.

Among 2 analysts covering NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NextGen Healthcare has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 1.51% above currents $15.27 stock price. NextGen Healthcare had 6 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley.

