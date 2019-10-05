NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; Sasco Capital Raised By $6.58 Million Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $0.17 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. NXGN’s profit would be $11.11 million giving it 22.44 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s analysts see 70.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 128,679 shares traded. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has declined 16.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.95% the S&P500.

Sasco Capital Inc increased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 22.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc acquired 438,957 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 2.41 million shares with $37.11 million value, up from 1.97 million last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $7.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 2.76 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands ends proxy fight with Starboard; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by TODMAN MICHAEL, worth $78,800.

Among 2 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid (NYSE:NWL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newell Rubbermaid has $2500 highest and $1600 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 10.57% above currents $18.54 stock price. Newell Rubbermaid had 4 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded the shares of NWL in report on Monday, September 30 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 74,032 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 1,378 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 71,965 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 316 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp holds 0.01% or 67,645 shares. Next Fincl Grp Inc reported 770 shares stake. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 607,170 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 0.05% stake. Kbc Nv reported 229,856 shares. Minneapolis Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.52% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 1.37 million shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Connecticut-based Paloma has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Sasco Capital Inc decreased International Paper (NYSE:IP) stake by 18,775 shares to 828,407 valued at $35.89 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Graphic Packaging Co (NYSE:GPK) stake by 52,430 shares and now owns 2.37M shares. Johnson Controls Intl was reduced too.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company has market cap of $997.73 million. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. It has a 42.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud electronic health record and PM solution.

Among 2 analysts covering NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NextGen Healthcare has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 1.57% above currents $15.26 stock price. NextGen Healthcare had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23.