Nextera Energy (Prn) (NEE) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut Position by $4.35 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Wisconsin Capital Management Decreased Holding

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) (NEE) by 95.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 57,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 2,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $223.62. About 1.65 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares to 2,015 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.30 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 11,683 shares to 13,683 shares, valued at $23.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc (Call).