NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Touches $51.52 High on Sep, 4; NVIDIA (NVDA) Had 16 Bulls

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 7.92% above currents $168.76 stock price. Nvidia had 44 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Susquehanna. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $180 target. See NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $210.0000 Reinitiate

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Cascend Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $190.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $184.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) reached all time high today, Sep, 4 and still has $56.16 target or 9.00% above today’s $51.52 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.89 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $56.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $260.37 million more. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 176,057 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $35.38 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners declares $0.5025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners declares $0.4825 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners has $49 highest and $48 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is -5.53% below currents $51.52 stock price. NextEra Energy Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Services Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 90 shares. Monetary Management Gp Incorporated has 0.5% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 27,000 shares. Brown Advisory has 25,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management has 193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beach Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 10.09% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 120,283 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 6,133 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.37% or 1.12 million shares. Blackrock reported 2.16M shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 1.37M shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel owns 11,516 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 34,850 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 381,968 shares in its portfolio. Opus Capital Grp Lc has 0.31% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 24,985 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Know Before Jumping Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Powers World’s Fastest Laptop â€” ASUS ProArt StudioBook One – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.92 billion. It operates in two divisions, GPU and Tegra Processor. It has a 38.05 P/E ratio. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud visual computing users.

The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVIDIA Corporation shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil accumulated 446,709 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 1,031 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.53% or 13,535 shares. Meritage Portfolio accumulated 1,244 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.51% or 39,565 shares. Choate Advisors has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hudock Gru Ltd Co reported 84 shares. First Mercantile Com holds 0.21% or 5,100 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 0.01% or 1,293 shares. Athena Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 1,253 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corp has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Polaris Greystone Group Llc has 158,977 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.68% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 906,065 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 480,000 shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).