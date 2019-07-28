Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) to pay $0.50 on Aug 14, 2019; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teledyne Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Needham. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. See Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $275.0000 New Target: $328.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $265 Initiates Coverage On

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $248 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is expected to pay $0.50 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:NEP) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Nextera Energy Partners LP’s current price of $49.13 translates into 1.02% yield. Nextera Energy Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 169,200 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates, Florida-based fund reported 83,988 shares. Invesco stated it has 40,543 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 30,131 shares. 607,300 are held by Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru holds 750 shares. Opus Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 24,985 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lc, a California-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,804 shares. Ohio-based Mai Capital Management has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Cypress Ltd Com (Wy) owns 1,180 shares. 20,768 were reported by Td Asset Management. Glenmede Communication Na invested in 0.02% or 80,579 shares. Roosevelt Inv Inc has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the final results of the cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the early results and achievement of a tender threshold in the cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 4 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) on Monday, April 1 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Ohio-based Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Gotham Asset Ltd invested in 0.07% or 18,988 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 3,956 shares. 35,202 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Bb&T Corp accumulated 5,345 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.1% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.04% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Prudential Finance Inc reported 109,724 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited reported 8,028 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 42 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 1,103 shares.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.73 billion. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. It has a 30.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.18. About 193,100 shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $5.87 million activity. VON SCHACK WESLEY W sold $2.26M worth of stock. 6,000 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares with value of $1.35 million were sold by Bobb George C III. $2.26M worth of stock was sold by MILLER PAUL DAVID on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Adds Denise Cade to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.