Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) to pay $0.50 on Aug 14, 2019; MOREGUARD REAL ESTATE INVT TRUST TRUST U (MGRUF) Sellers Decreased By 88.68% Their Shorts

MOREGUARD REAL ESTATE INVT TRUST TRUST U (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had a decrease of 88.68% in short interest. MGRUF’s SI was 600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 88.68% from 5,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 6 days are for MOREGUARD REAL ESTATE INVT TRUST TRUST U (OTCMKTS:MGRUF)’s short sellers to cover MGRUF’s short positions. It closed at $9.24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is expected to pay $0.50 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:NEP) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Nextera Energy Partners LP’s current price of $49.13 translates into 1.02% yield. Nextera Energy Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 170,400 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CFR OF NEP/NCP HOLDCO,FIRST LIEN DEBT CUT TO B2; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada. The company has market cap of $559.39 million. As of December 31, 2006, it owned a real estate portfolio of 68 retail, office, and industrial properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leaseable area located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. It has a 13.37 P/E ratio.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. It currently has negative earnings.

