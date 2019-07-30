Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) to pay $0.50 on Aug 14, 2019; 1 Analysts Bullish Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA)

Among 4 analysts covering Acacia Mining Plc (LON:ACA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Acacia Mining Plc has GBX 250 highest and GBX 100 lowest target. GBX 172.97’s average target is -24.66% below currents GBX 229.6 stock price. Acacia Mining Plc had 33 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock of Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, February 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) on Monday, February 11 with “Sector Performer” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Not Rated” rating by Shore Capital given on Monday, February 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, July 30 with “Hold”. See Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 224.00 New Target: GBX 228.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 214.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is expected to pay $0.50 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:NEP) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Nextera Energy Partners LP’s current price of $48.70 translates into 1.03% yield. Nextera Energy Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 183,351 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M

The stock increased 0.09% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 229.6. About 66,988 shares traded. Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has market cap of 941.56 million GBP. The firm has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali. It has a 459.2 P/E ratio. It also produces co-products, such as copper and silver.

More notable recent Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Barrick and Tanzania reach proposal to settle country’s row with Acacia – MINING.com” on February 20, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Barrick’s bid for Acacia an â€œappropriateâ€ and â€œelegantâ€ solution to Tanzania woes â€” CEO – MINING.com” published on May 27, 2019, Mining.com published: “Acacia blames Barrick for barring it from Tanzania talks, mulls takeover bid – MINING.com” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “New era for Barrick Gold begins – MINING.com” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ACA vs. SSD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners has $49 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 0.10% above currents $48.7 stock price. NextEra Energy Partners had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 4 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 250,438 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management stated it has 111,222 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 12,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 34,100 shares. Williams Jones & Limited Liability holds 0.18% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 173,260 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 6,479 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 5,165 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 3.25M shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.3% stake. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 13,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 2,857 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 60,877 shares. Monetary Gru holds 0.5% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 27,000 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 40,543 shares.