Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Price Rose While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Valiant Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $20.24 Million Its Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 301,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 451,622 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06M, down from 752,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 385,027 shares traded or 65.92% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 8.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – United States Credit Czar and FICO Grand Poobah David Howe Deletes Facebook Forever, SubscriberWise Confirms; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER VOTER-PROFILE HARVESTING; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement on Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was improperly used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL; 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS RESPONSE TO FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY IS A EUROPEAN ISSUE; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – ON MAY 7, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH l. CHENAULT TO REPLACE SUSAN D. DESMOND-HELLMANN ON AUDIT COMMITTEE; 27/03/2018 – Facebook should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal or else it’ll appear like it has “something to hide,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer says; 19/03/2018 – But the greater loss may be the trust of Facebook users, tech investor Roger McNamee told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley.”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management holds 49,003 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Com has 0.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,524 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 4,656 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 1,975 are held by Harvest Cap Mgmt. Edgemoor Investment invested in 0.63% or 28,924 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc reported 4,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kessler Invest Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 8 shares. Aspiriant stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lyon Street Cap Lc has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bandera Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 73,150 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,253 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 287,945 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company has invested 1.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 539,500 shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $154.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 367,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.50M for 18.82 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Raymond James Assoc owns 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 83,988 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 54,619 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 16,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 53,220 are held by Mai Cap Mngmt. Texas Yale holds 0.3% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 159,010 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 5,165 shares. Td Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 193 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd owns 0.27% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 250,438 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Johnson Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bessemer Grp reported 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 141,945 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn.