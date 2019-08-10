Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Rose While Texas Yale Capital Boosted by $411,700 Its Holding; Natixis Lifted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake by $4.70 Million

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 80,374 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94

Natixis increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 42,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 223,958 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 181,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 3.83 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 528,953 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Churchill Management Corporation holds 0.22% or 73,191 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 4,127 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.19% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications invested in 17,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Motco reported 1,364 shares stake. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 111,428 shares. Kwmg Limited Com accumulated 53 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Company holds 94,554 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 67,922 shares. Channing Capital invested 0.43% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,740 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0% or 18,882 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 330,679 shares to 24,342 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 256,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,391 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

