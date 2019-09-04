NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Reaches $51.52 52-Week High; Kohl's (KSS) Had 4 Bulls

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) hit a new 52-week high and has $53.07 target or 3.00% above today’s $51.52 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.89 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $53.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $86.79M more. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 176,057 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE

Among 9 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s has $82 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 35.21% above currents $47.09 stock price. Kohl’s had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KSS in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. See Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) latest ratings:

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s: Trend Reversal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s 12.7% Total Yield Is Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Larry Montgomery, who helped make Kohl’s a national brand, dies at 70 – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be Fooled: Kohl’s Isn’t an Undervalued Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

The stock increased 1.88% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 3.00M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold Kohl's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 26,450 are owned by Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P reported 10,850 shares stake. Sei Invests Company reported 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 52,733 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0.04% or 3.77 million shares. 15,863 are held by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. Aperio Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cumberland Prns Limited accumulated 0.67% or 96,765 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc owns 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 26,742 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 11,057 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 10.4 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners has $49 highest and $48 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is -5.53% below currents $51.52 stock price. NextEra Energy Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners declares $0.5025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners declares $0.4825 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $35.38 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.