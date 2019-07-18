NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Reaches $50.44 High on Jul, 18; Aegion Has 1.08 Sentiment

Aegion Corp (INSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 54 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 50 cut down and sold their holdings in Aegion Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 29.81 million shares, down from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Aegion Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 41 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) reached all time high today, Jul, 18 and still has $51.95 target or 3.00% above today’s $50.44 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.83B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $51.95 PT is reached, the company will be worth $84.96 million more. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 111,915 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Insurance Acquisition Corp. for 332,377 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.33 million shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has 1.44% invested in the company for 254,242 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 56,619 shares.

It closed at $9.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company has market cap of $152.58 million.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 70.63% or $1.01 from last year’s $1.43 per share. NEP’s profit will be $23.58 million for 30.02 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It has a 39.31 P/E ratio. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners had 8 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $49 target in Monday, April 1 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of NEP in report on Monday, February 4 to “Outperform” rating.