NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Reaches $50.44 52-Week High; Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (FOMX) Shorts Up By 9.7%

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) hit a new 52-week high and has $53.97 target or 7.00% above today’s $50.44 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.83B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $53.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $198.24 million more. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 111,915 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN

Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FOMX) had an increase of 9.7% in short interest. FOMX’s SI was 1.65 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.7% from 1.50M shares previously. With 319,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s short sellers to cover FOMX’s short positions. The SI to Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.51%. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 293,323 shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Predict 29% Upside For The Holdings of IBB – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Foamix: Unjustified Sell-Off Continues Despite Upcoming Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Foamix Pharma (NASDAQ:FOMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Foamix Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 4.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. The company has market cap of $127.36 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 70.63% or $1.01 from last year’s $1.43 per share. NEP’s profit will be $23.58M for 30.02 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the final results of the cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It has a 39.31 P/E ratio. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd reported 8.00 million shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 54,619 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 83,988 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,465 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital reported 159,010 shares. Alps Inc owns 47,591 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 183,750 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 259,811 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Cohen And Steers holds 119,095 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 21,005 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,659 shares stake. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Lp owns 26,676 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 30,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings.