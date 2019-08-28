Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Position Has Upped by Loomis Sayles & Company L P; Wills Financial Group Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $356,320

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 6,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 446,218 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81 million, up from 439,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 11,751 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CFR OF NEP/NCP HOLDCO,FIRST LIEN DEBT CUT TO B2; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP; 16/04/2018 – NEP Group Acquires NZ Live; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 1.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil’s Aggressive Growth Strategy Needs Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Culbertson A N & Company has 1.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 60,572 shares. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated owns 66,336 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Highlander Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 3,049 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Icon Advisers Incorporated Communication invested in 2.22% or 273,500 shares. Willis Counsel accumulated 30,965 shares. Interactive Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Manchester Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,671 shares. First Merchants owns 60,086 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Ws Mngmt Lllp has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 296,615 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 0.17% stake. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.50 million shares. John G Ullman Associate invested 5.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares to 1,547 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

