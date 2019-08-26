Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding Has Boosted by Energy Income Partners Llc; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $327,327

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 91,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 5.40M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.86M, up from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 236,123 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 45.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 3,812 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 2,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.76 million shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 152,475 shares to 61,955 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,170 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $107.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 470,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

