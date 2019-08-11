Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holder Texas Yale Capital Has Raised Holding by $411,700; General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Raised Holding

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 32,176 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 80,374 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd reported 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). The Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.3% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Tealwood Asset Mngmt has 1.11% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs LP reported 451,622 shares. 10,038 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested in 1.37 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 34,675 shares. Northern Corporation owns 21,005 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company accumulated 775 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6,139 shares. Salient Cap Advsr Lc owns 490,468 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc reported 8.00 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors invested in 0% or 6,133 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 141,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.