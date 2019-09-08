Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Lowered Its Position by $2.42 Million; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $364,857 as Share Price Declined

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 51.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 52,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,923 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 102,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 128,995 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $34.81M for 20.56 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 13,216 shares to 15,633 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 974,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).

