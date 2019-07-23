NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) stake by 97.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI)’s stock rose 26.90%. The Valueact Holdings Lp holds 63,910 shares with $5.08 million value, down from 2.24 million last quarter. Armstrong World Inds Inc New now has $4.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.17. About 290,642 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI)

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 70.63% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. NEP’s profit would be $23.59 million giving it 29.96 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s analysts see -210.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 141,076 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. had sold 1.73M shares worth $127.12 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. Bank of America maintained the shares of AWI in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mariner Ltd Com holds 2,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cordasco Networks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 123 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Com invested in 6.05% or 562,000 shares. Moreover, Principal Fin has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Ancora Advsr Lc reported 5,780 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 22,775 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 43,718 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has 2,653 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 11,398 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Int Gp owns 1,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 13,651 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.09% or 15,313 shares. Vanguard stated it has 5.04 million shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.28 million for 20.98 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It has a 39.24 P/E ratio. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Arrowstreet Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 193 are owned by Prelude Ltd. Neuberger Berman Group Limited invested in 8.00M shares. 20,850 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Co. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 3,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,404 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jupiter Asset Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, James Inv has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Alphaone Svcs Ltd Com holds 0% or 90 shares. 550 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 375,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.27% or 788,500 shares in its portfolio. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lc holds 1.12 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners had 8 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 4. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.