NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Sap Se (SAP) Position

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 70.63% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. NEP’s profit would be $23.58 million giving it 29.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s analysts see -210.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 234,810 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Sap Se (SAP) stake by 25.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 14,065 shares as Sap Se (SAP)’s stock rose 19.87%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 40,486 shares with $4.62M value, down from 54,551 last quarter. Sap Se now has $168.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 1.10M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 30/05/2018 – NTT Group Brings Top Leadership and Award-Winning Teams to SAP SAPPHIRE NOW®; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 10/04/2018 – Digital Procurement Takes Flight; 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Beyond the Middle East, Mucic said that SAP was seeing a lot of growth in China after investing “billions of euros” over the last five-to-six years and building up distribution a well as research and development capacity in the country; 21/03/2018 – Saluting Putin May Sap Trump’s Mueller Fight: Balance of Power; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 598,933 are held by Morgan Stanley. Telemus Capital Ltd has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 37,512 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 208,904 shares. 21,545 are held by Miller Howard Incorporated. Hilton Management Ltd Company owns 30 shares. 15,971 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And Company. Bessemer Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 550 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 16,531 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 10,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis reported 80,649 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 5,118 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny accumulated 350 shares. James Invest Research has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It has a 38.71 P/E ratio. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners had 8 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of NEP in report on Monday, February 4 to “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $49 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Alphabet Inc stake by 2,265 shares to 148,946 valued at $174.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 9,531 shares and now owns 312,396 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.31B for 32.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP (NYSE:SAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SAP had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 4 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, April 25 report.