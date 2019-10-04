NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Nuvectra (NVTR) Sellers Increased By 3.22% Their Shorts

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) had an increase of 3.22% in short interest. NVTR’s SI was 1.32M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.22% from 1.27M shares previously. With 369,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s short sellers to cover NVTR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 91,551 shares traded. Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) has declined 86.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NVTR News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys New 2.5% Position in Nuvectra; 05/04/2018 – Nuvectra at Group Dinner Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 3.6% Position in Nuvectra; 08/03/2018 – Soin Neuroscience commences a clinical case series with Nuvectra’s Algovita spinal cord stimulator for back pain; 02/05/2018 – Nuvectra 1Q Loss/Shr 84c; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Nuvectra; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nuvectra Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVTR); 15/05/2018 – First Light Asset Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Nuvectra; 10/04/2018 – Nuvectra Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Nuvectra

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 3.54% less from 45.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Group Inc reported 6,515 shares stake. Duff Phelps Mgmt Commerce has invested 0.69% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, Reaves W H & Com has 3.25% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Next Group owns 250 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp owns 3,547 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Miller Howard Invests Ny holds 0.03% or 21,435 shares. Opus Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Legal & General Grp Plc accumulated 0% or 1,965 shares. Artemis Llp accumulated 630,300 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 54,382 shares. Beach Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 120,283 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Limited Liability owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 391,414 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners has $6200 highest and $49 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 5.26% above currents $51.94 stock price. NextEra Energy Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) rating on Wednesday, October 2. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $5300 target.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.